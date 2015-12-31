20 award-winning editorial cartoons everyone should see

The following 20 award-winning editorial cartoons come from the portfolio of Adam Zyglis of The Buffalo News.

Zyglis, 33, a staff cartoonist won the “Editorial Cartooning” 2015 Pulitzer Prize.

“His editorial cartoons take on Republicans and Democrats, John Boehner and Barack Obama,” wrote Mike Connelly, editor and vice president of The Buffalo News, in his cover letter to the panel of Pulitzer judges.

“With cartoons such as his take on the data mining and CNN, he doesn’t hesitate to go beyond politics, Wolf Blizter was a good sport about the April Madness cartoon; CNN asked for the original,” Connelly wrote.

