Nelson Cruz and Albert Pujols Dropped Bombs To Propel Their Teams To Huge Playoff Wins Yesterday

AP



Detroit Tigers v. Texas Rangers (Rangers lead 2-0)Stranding runners is a bad thing. Especially when that number reaches double digits.

The Tigers left 13 men on base, including three in the ninth inning, and then ran into the buzz saw that is Nelson Cruz in a 7-3 loss to the Rangers.

Cruz hit a seventh-inning game-tying home run. Then, with the bases loaded in the eleventh inning and after getting hit in the wrist, he hit the first game-ending grand slam in postseason history.

The Rangers bullpen pitched eight shutout frames after Ron Washington pulled Derek Holland in just the third inning.

The teams travel to Detroit for Tuesday’s game three. The pitching matchup features Texas’ Colby Lewis against Detroit’s Doug Fister.

St. Louis Cardinals v. Milwaukee Brewers (Series tied 1-1)

This just in: Albert Pujols can hit.

“The Machine” put the Cardinals on his back Monday night, going 4 for 5 with a home run, three doubles and five RBIs in the team’s 12-4 route over the Brewers.

It was Milwaukee’s first loss at home in the playoffs.

Edwin Jackson couldn’t even survive the fifth inning to earn a victory, but he still bested Sean Marcum, who allowed five runs in four innings.

The series shifts to St. Louis Wednesday for the matchup everyone’s been waiting for: Milwaukee’s Yovani Gallardo and St. Louis’ Chris Carpenter.

