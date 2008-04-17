PluggedIn Launches, Hopes To Pry Kids Loose From YouTube

We know music videos are popular on the Web. The question is whether the kids that drive them to the top of the rankings care enough about quality to leave YouTube. Investors in startup PluggedIn Media thinks they do. The startup, backed with $2 million in venture funding from Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment and others, will stream “near DVD-quality videos” on the Web, and has deals with three of four majors: Universal Music Group, EMI and SonyBMG. (The site has no overall licensing deal with Warner Music Group (WMG), but some individual deals for videos.)



PluggedIn.com starts out with 10,000 videos, and plans to branch out into other forms of entertainment. Videos can be played on-demand, but PluggedIn is keeping a tight rein on them. Unlike Hulu, or YouTube, the can’t be embedded in other sites. PluggedIn’s model? Sell concert tickets, advertising, and t-shirts and MP3s via dedicated artist profiles that link to other sources on the Web.

Video for the site will be delivered by Move Networks, the Utah-based video delivery firm that raised a huge $46 million funding round Monday.

