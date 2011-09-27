Puerto Vallarta At Its Best

People flock to Puerto Vallarta because of its location, great beaches and water sports. Outdoor enthusiasts quench their thirst for adventure with zip lining, paragliding and horseback riding. The Mexican resort city also features incredible Bio diversity from humpback whales, sea turtles, crocodiles and other wildlife. Remember to book flights to Puerto Vallarta early to enjoy the spots Puerto Vallarta is well known for:

Bahia de Banderas (Banderas Bay): The “Bay of Flags” is both a municipality and a bay in the Mexican state of Nayarit, and is the largest natural bay in Mexico. The coastline is long – about 68 km, and the beaches are beautiful and pristine. Because of the abundance of water in the bay, there are a lot of cattle farmers in this region and the mountains are also considered an ecological reserve and known as a breeding ground for the Humpback whale.



Plaza de Toros: Bullfighting along the Mexican coast is more a tourist sport than it is a local pastime, but if you’re into this type of entertainment check out the Plaza del Toro in Puerto Vallarta, which is a smaller version than the one found in Mexico City. Visitors can purchase their tickets at the plaza.

Isla Rio Cuale: This is where the city’s earliest residents built their humble homes, and this island is connected to the mainland by two older suspension bridges. Some visitors have referred to this isle as the “soul” of Puerto Vallarta, and located in the middle of Zona Centro and the colonia Emiliano Zapata. It is removed from the noise of downtown because of its relatively peaceful location, and features several culinary attractions.

Botanical Gardens of Vallarta: These gardens an educational research centre located in the Sierra Madre Mountains, very near Puerto Vallarta, only about 12 miles south, and contain over 3,000 species of plants. This is a place to photograph and simply revel in the majesty of the Sierra Madre Mountains.

Church of our Lady of Guadalupe: Considered the city’s most precious landmark, the church welcomes visitors for the 12-day festival called the “Feast of the Guadalupe” each December. The church also dominates Puerto Vallarta’s skyline and is a well recognised postcard icon.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.