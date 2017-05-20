An expert navigator explains how to find your way using puddles

Business Insider spoke with expert navigator Tristan Gooley, author of “How To Read Water: Clues & Patterns from Puddles to the Sea“, about how to navigate and find your way just by using puddles.

He said: “The sun is due south in the middle of the day. That means it’s casting shadows to the north side of any obstacles. What this means is on any track that runs from east to west you’ll see more puddles on the south side.”

“The sun in the middle of the day is drying everything except the bits it can’t reach they stay wet so we see more puddles on the south side of tracks.”

Produced by David Ibekwe. Filmed by Leon Siciliano

