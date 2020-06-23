Boris Johnson says people can go to pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and meet friends and family indoors from July 4

Henry Nicholls WPA Pool/Getty Images

The coronavirus lockdown in England will be dramatically loosened from July 4.

Pubs, restaurants, hotels, cinemas, and other indoor venues will reopen.

Households will be able to meet indoors with one other household at a time.

The two-metre social-distancing restriction will also be relaxed and changed to “one metre plus.”

Schools will fully re-open in September.

Restrictions on indoors performances and the opening of gyms will remain.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Pubs, restaurants, hotels, and hairdressers will all be able to re-open in England from the first week in July, and people will have more freedom to meet friends and family indoors, in a move which effectively brings an end to strict lockdown measures in the country.

As of Saturday, July 4, England’s hospitality sector will be able to re-open after spending several weeks in lockdown, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons on Tuesday, as will other leisure like cinemas, galleries, and theatres.

“Our long hibernation is beginning to come to an end,” Johnson told the UK parliament.

“Life is returning to our streets and to your shops. The bustle is starting to come back.

“And a new but cautious optimism is palpable.”

The prime minister said guidance would replace legislation in the country, saying he would “trust the British public to use commons sense in full knowledge of the risks” of the COVID-19 virus.

Johnson said:” The more we open up, the more vigilant we’ll need to be.

“From now on, we will ask people to follow guidance on social contact, rather than legislation.”

Reopening from July 4



Pubs

Restaurants

Cinemas

Theatres (for non-live performances)

Hotels

Holiday homes

Museums

Funfairs

Campsites

Hairdressers

Outdoor playgrounds

Not reopening

Nightclubs

Bowling alleys

Gyms

Soft play centres

Nail bars

Swimming pools

Music venues.

Johnson said that as of July 4, the two-metre rule, which instructs people to stay at least two metres away from people from other households, will be changed to “one metre plus” in order to help businesses re-open to the public.

This new rule will mean that where staying two metres away from others is not possible, people will be allowed to maintain a distance of one metre, as long as they follow mitigations to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Mitigations include wearing face coverings on public transport, screens being installed between tables in pubs, bars, cafes, and restaurants, and the regular use of hand sanitizer when in public places.

Johnson also announced that people in England will have more freedom to see friends and family.

As of July 4, two households of any size will be able to mix with one another.

Households will be able to visit and stay over at each other’s houses, granting individuals more freedom to visit relatives and friends. This is not exclusive, meaning a household can mix with different households on different days.

Two households of any size will also be able to meet up outdoors.

Restrictions on gyms, swimming pools and live-music venues will remain.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.