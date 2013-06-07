This Government-Funded Pub Bathroom Prank Is Genuinely Terrifying

The U.K.’s Department of Public Transportation played a prank on unsuspecting pub-goers that is actually terrifying.
Watch before we ruin the surprise:
Those guys will certainly think twice before taking out their car keys after a few beers — although it might also prevent them from ever washing their hands after using the bathroom again.
Leo Burnett made the campaign, which encourages people to react on Twitter under #PubLooShocker, a hashtag that’s just screaming to get hijacked.
This is the year of the prankvertising.
CBS Films unleashed a “possessed” actress on beauty salon customers to market “The Last Exorcism Part II;” Nivea tried to convince innocent bystanders they were suspected of terrorism by the police; and Thinkmodo made people in an elevator think they had witnessed a murder to promote the crime thriller “Dead Man Down.”
You aren’t safe anywhere.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.