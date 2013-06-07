This Government-Funded Pub Bathroom Prank Is Genuinely Terrifying

The U.K.’s Department of Public Transportation played a prank on unsuspecting pub-goers that is actually terrifying.



Watch before we ruin the surprise:

Those guys will certainly think twice before taking out their car keys after a few beers — although it might also prevent them from ever washing their hands after using the bathroom again.

Leo Burnett made the campaign, which encourages people to react on Twitter under #PubLooShocker, a hashtag that’s just screaming to get hijacked.

This is the year of the prankvertising.

CBS Films unleashed a “possessed” actress on beauty salon customers to market “The Last Exorcism Part II;” Nivea tried to convince innocent bystanders they were suspected of terrorism by the police; and Thinkmodo made people in an elevator think they had witnessed a murder to promote the crime thriller “Dead Man Down.”

You aren’t safe anywhere.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.