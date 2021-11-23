I visited Publix for the first time to see why Southerners love it so much, and now I wish we had one in NYC

Southerners love their Publix. With 1,289 stores across the Southeast, the grocer is known for its selection, deals, and its Southern hospitality, Insider previously reported. The exterior of a Publix the author visited in North Miami Beach, Florida. Joey Hadden/Insider Dunnhumby, Publix Source: Insider

In 2021, shoppers ranked Publix as the best regional grocery store in the Southeast, according to a report by data science firm Dunnhumby. A variety of snacks and bread available at Publix. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Dunnhumby

Most of the grocery stores near me in Brooklyn, New York, feel cramped and have limited brands and products to choose from. I’m used to not finding everything I want in one store. The author in Brooklyn, New York. Joey Hadden/Insider

So when I wandered into a Publix during a recent trip from New York to Florida, I leftwishing we had a Publix location in New York. The author stands outside of a Publix in North Miami Beach, Florida. Joey Hadden/Insider

I was amazed at how much variety Publix had in all its departments compared to what I’m used to, and I even noticed some of the same products I buy at home were cheaper at Publix. Peanut butter, preserves, and energy drinks available at Publix. Joey Hadden/Insider

Upon entering Publix, I was greeted with a sign in their signature shade of green, a color I found to be calming. The entrance to a Publix in North Miami Beach, Florida. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: American Psychological Association

Once inside the store, I was greeted by a floral section. I love looking at flowers and appreciated their placement near the entrance. Flowers available near the entrance at Publix. Joey Hadden/Insider

I saw signs for the deli and produce sections nearby. Publix is known for its subs, which have a cult following of their own, as Insider previously reported. So I made a mental note to stop at the counter on my way out. A sign for the deli near aisle one. Joey Hadden/Insider Thrillist Source: Insider

Next to the deli section, I noticed a wide variety of Publix-made teas and lemonades. I would have loved to snag one of these half gallons if I was on my way home or had a car to haul my groceries. Gallons of tea and lemonade come from the deli. Joey Hadden/Insider

Compared to other grocery stores I’ve been to in NYC, Publix seemed to have an extensive selection of prepared foods for eating on the go. Fruit available in the ‘Grab & Go’ section. Joey Hadden/Insider

In the fresh produce section, there were so many different kinds of fruit to choose from. Publix’s selection of grapes. Joey Hadden/Insider

In between produce aisles, there were sections for smaller items like candy and nuts. A candy aisle in the produce section. Joey Hadden/Insider

I appreciated how Publix placed items you would usually serve together nearby, like pita bread across from hummus. I sometimes — though not often — see this done in New York markets. Hummus on the left and the pita on the right. Joey Hadden/Insider

I could smell the seafood section before I saw it. Past the produce, the selection looked fresh and diverse, reminding me that I was just miles from the ocean. The fresh seafood selection at Publix. Joey Hadden/Insider

The aisles were clearly labeled, so it seemed like it would be easy to find whatever I might be looking for. A wide view of some of the aisles at Publix. Joey Hadden/Insider

I noticed a wider variety of individually-packed snacks than I normally see at grocery stores in NYC. The packages of snacks reminded me more of what you’d find in a Costco than a regular supermarket. Individually-packaged snacks like Goldfish and Nutella on store shelves. Joey Hadden/Insider

The chip aisle seemed endless, with seemingly every flavor and brand of snacks I could possibly want all in one place. Pretzels and chips shelved next to each other in the chip aisle. Joey Hadden/Insider

But when Publix was out of something, there was an apology note next to the label. “How polite,” I thought. An arrow points to a label on an empty portion of a shelf. Joey Hadden/Insider

Near the snacks, I saw my go-to caffeine source — Mio Energy — and found more than 20 flavors, some of which I didn’t know existed. Water enhancers on shelves at Publix. Joey Hadden/Insider

Some of the price points were noticeably more affordable at Publix, too. I pay $US15 ($AU21) for Justin’s Peanut Butter at the market near my Brooklyn apartment, so I was surprised to see it selling for just $US12 ($AU17) at Publix. A variety of nut butter on shelves at Publix. Joey Hadden/Insider

I found many brands and types of milk, including cashew, coconut, and goat milk. At my local grocer in New York, I usually have to choose between two or three different kinds of milk. A variety of milk available at Publix. Joey Hadden/Insider

When I walked through the pet aisle, I thought that dog and cat owners could easily skip going to a pet store to buy food, toys, or even leashes. A variety of cat food in the pet aisle. Joey Hadden/Insider

Publix even had clothes … Clothing items available at Publix. Joey Hadden/Insider

… and after seeing all the tech and home products, I thought that a trip to Publix could also replace a trip to Target. Home improvement and tech products available at Publix. Joey Hadden/Insider

In the personal hygiene section, I found all the face wash brands I typically use. Few of the markets I’ve been to in NYC have this section, so I usually have to stop at a pharmacy for these items. Face washes and other hygiene products available at Publix. Joey Hadden/Insider

In the bakery, I saw a variety of inexpensive, pre-packaged bread, and it reminded me that I needed to try a sandwich from the deli. Fresh bread available at Publix. Joey Hadden/Insider

I ordered a Publix roast beef sub on wheat and added cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and Italian dressing, which an associate assembled in front of me. The author’s sub being made. Joey Hadden/Insider

When my sandwich was complete, I went to the self-checkout area to purchase it with a drink and was surprised the sub cost only $US5.50 ($AU8). Publix’s self-checkout area at the front of the store. Joey Hadden/Insider

It tasted like something I’d pay at least $US10 ($AU14) for in New York. The bread was fresh, and I could taste all of the fresh ingredients individually. I thought the sub was excellent and the perfect way to end my tour. The author enjoys her sub. Joey Hadden/Insider