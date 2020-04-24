Publix is buying milk and produce that farmers would have been forced to dump and donating it to food banks

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider Publix is donating produce and milk to food banks.

Publix said Wednesday that it would purchase produce and milk from farmers and donate it directly to Feeding America food banks.

The effort is intended to help both farmers who have had to discard unsold product and the growing number of Americans facing food insecurity.

Food banks across the US have been overwhelmed by demand in recent weeks.

Publix announced Wednesday that it would be purchasing excess produce and milk from farmers in its operating area and donating it to food banks.

Food suppliers have lost their usual buyers amid coronavirus-related closures of schools, restaurants, and hotels. Issues in the supply chain have meant that dairy farmers have been forced to dump thousands of gallons of milk and unsold produce has gone to waste.

The southeastern grocery chain said it would give purchased produce and milk directly to Feeding America food banks. It expects to donate more than 150,000 pounds of produce and 43,500 gallons of milk in the first week of the initiative.

“As a food retailer, we have the unique opportunity to bridge the gap between the needs of families and farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in the press release announcing the initiative. “In this time of uncertainty, we are grateful to be able to help Florida’s produce farmers, southeastern dairies, and families in our communities.”

Food banks around the country have become overwhelmed over the last several weeks as millions of Americans have lost their jobs and schools remain closed. According to the US Labour Department, 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance in the week ending April 18, which brings the five-week total to about 26.5 million.

