How News Companies Decide On Using Different Types Of Media For Stories

With the plethora of channels available to reach viewers, publishers now need to manage multiple formats, mediums, and distribution platforms.



The question of whether to do a text article or a photo essay may have been among the first to challenge publishers back in the old, print-only world. Now that question has expanded tremendously.

Is it a full article or a quick blog post, a photo essay or an Instagram, a Tweet or a Tumblr post, or maybe a little bit of everything?

Discussing the issue at Business Insider’s IGNITION 2012, executives from ESPN, The Financial Times, and The Economist explained how their companies face this question.

Paul Rossi, Managing Director and EVP Americas at The Economist explained,

“We tend not to think of mobile and web, but we think of reading The Economist.”

Watch below to learn more:

