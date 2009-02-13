Publishers Woo a Pop-Tart

Beaten-down publishing executives are recycling their Diet Pepsi cans to scrape up the JFK-LAX airfare to hear whether Britney Spears’ Pop-Tart tell-all is worth a big bet.

The industry has been ravaged by layoffs and cutbacks of every stripe, but they are travelling west to compete for the deals in an old-fashioned beauty contest.

According to the well-sourced former Publisher’s Weekly boss, Sara Nelson:

“Top editors, including Dutton’s Brian Tartt, Spiegel & Grau’s Julie Grau and HarperCollins’ own Carrie Kania, will be taking meetings with Spears and her agent, William Morris’ Mel Berger. Morris co-head Jennifer Rudolph Walsh is said to be the chaperone.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.