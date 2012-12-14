Do Leading Publishers Actually Have A Mobile Strategy For Microsoft Devices?

Apple blazed a path into mobile charting back to the iPod and through to its newest mini-tablet.



Google followed second, developing a strong mobile ecosystem and venturing into the development of its own devices. But Microsoft has lagged behind.

It was the last of the three to develop a mobile phone operating system and its own tablet. And the new offerings may not be enough to compete with the more developed ecosystems Apple and Google have.

At IGNITION 2012, publishers from ESPN, the FT.com, and The Economist discussed how they plan for Microsoft devices and the costs of getting content to readers.

Produced by Business Insider Video

