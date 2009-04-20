Publishers Going Nuts For Books Based On Low-Effort Blogs

Increasingly, popular and/or silly blogs are the basis of book deals.

Publishers are going crazy for blogs that take a “lazy, Tom Sawyer approach to authorship” like the hilarious “this is why you’re fat,” reports the New York Times. Come up with a catchy idea, start building a critical mass of readers, and soon people are sending in submissions and the content creates itself.

“Fat” co-creators Jessica Amason and Richard Blakeley scored a six-figure book deal only three weeks after their blog’s creation.

Just a few of the sites already in print or being readied for publication:

This is why you’re fat

Stuff white people like

I can haz cheeseburger

Pets who want to kill themselves

Postcards from yo momma

