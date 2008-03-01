Publisher "Stunned" By Kindle Sales (AMZN)

In lieu of actual sales stats, more anecdotal evidence that Amazon’s Kindle has fans: Evan Schnittman, head of biz dev at 35,000-title textbook publisher Oxford University Press, says a pal at one of the “biggest trade publishers in the world” called him this week, shocked at how well Kindle-formatted books had sold in December, just after the Kindle’s launch.



That prompted Schnittman to look at his royalty statements, which he said “stunned” him: He had expected to sell up to 200 Kindle titles in December, but says the real numbers were “an order of magnitude” more than that.

Two caveats: Schnittman has no idea if he’ll continue to see those kind of sales. And since in the past he’s only sold digital titles to libraries, not via retailers, he doesn’t have a baseline comparison. But he says the sales have turned him from a digital sceptic to a believer, and that he’s now rushing to finalise a deal with Sony to format Oxford’s books for its Reader.

Have more Kindle stories to share with us? Let us know at [email protected] or leave a comment below.

