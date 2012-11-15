Hey Publishers: Find Out The Best Business Models At IGNITION

IGNITION Keynote Speaker Jeff Bewkes, CEO & Chairman of Time Warner Inc.

Google’s worldwide ad revenue now tops ad revenue from all US print publishers combined, according to Statista’s new graph, which is causing ripples in the media world.To some publishers, however, this data may feel less like news and more like “no, duh.”



Advertising revenue has been a (sinking) target since the early 2000s. Digital and print publishers have turned to new strategies for incremental revenue, including joining ad-tech marketplaces, adding daily deals, and putting paywalls back in place.

What works best?

Find out at IGNITION: Future of Digital, Business Insider’s third-annual conference on successful tech and media business models. The event covers revenue topics such as advertising and inventory strategy, programmatic buying vs. brand-driven sales, the melding of e-commerce and content, mobile successes, and much more.

IGNITION takes place Nov 27-28 to in New York. Reserve your ticket here.

Speakers include:

Jeff Weiner, CEO, LinkedIn

Jill Abramson, Executive Editor, New York Times

Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO, Yelp

Carolyn Everson, VP, Facebook

Rick Webb, Consultant on Marketing and Revenue, Tumblr

Bradley Horowitz, VP, Google

Don Graham, CEO & Chairman, Washington Post

Larry Graham, Publisher, USA Today

Rob Grimshaw, Managing Director, FT.com

And many more. Full list here.

In addition to two packed days of interviews and discussions, the agenda also includes frequent opportunities to network, lunch and breakfast workshops, and a cocktail reception.

Here’s who attends IGNITION:

Senior executives in technology and media firms who need to know the latest changes in consumer behaviour and disruptive business models

Public and private investors who require strategic perspectives on both market-moving companies and emerging business

Chief executives of late-stage startups who must stay abreast of what industry heavyweights and upcoming competitors are doing

Heads of emerging companies who need a landscape perspective and to connect with decision-makers

Solution providers to consumer-technology firms and content publishers

Reserve your spot now.

See you in a few weeks!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.