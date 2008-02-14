Publisher: Kindle Selling Up To 10,000 Books A Day (AMZN)

Our quest for Kindle stats continues: Today a small publisher tells us he thinks Amazon is selling 5,000 to 10,000 e-books a day. If correct, that’s huge — prior to the Kindle’s November launch, leading e-book retailer Fictionwise was selling about 40,000 titles per month.



David Moynihan, whose Maryland-based Disruptive Publishing publishes an eclectic assortment of erotica and translated Asian classics, says he sells a handful of titles formatted for the Kindle. So how does he arrive those eye-popping numbers? His logic:

Publishers can track a specific title’s ranking within the Kindle store in real time, and are updated when they’ve sold an e-book within an hour of the sale. When one of his books sells — albeit infrequently — Moynihan says he immediately sees the title jump in the rankings. While he waits for another copy of the title to sell, the book drops in the rankings as the lower-ranked books rise. That drop, he says, can be from 5,000 to 10,000 spots in a day — meaning that at least that many titles have sold.

Sound plausible? Let us know in comments below, or drop us a line at [email protected]

