Publisher drops Pete Evans paleo for babies book that's worrying health officials, but it's coming out anyway

A paleo cookbook for babies and mothers, co-authored by My Kitchen Rules chef Pete Evans, which suggests babies aged between “a few weeks old” and six months should be fed chicken broth with apple cider vinegar, has been dropped by its publishers in the wake of safety concerns by federal health officials.

Pan Macmillan Australia announced this afternoon that it would not go ahead with the book, after initially saying last week that publication was being delayed, two days before it was due to be released last Friday, March 13.

In a statement, the company says “the authors of ‘Bubba Yum Yum – the paleo way for new mums, babies and toddlers’ have decided to release a digital version of the book very shortly, and will, therefore, no longer publish the book in any format, with Pan Macmillan Australia”.

The cookbook is co-authored by the former pizza chef turned paleo diet evangelist, actress, blogger and mother Charlotte Carr and naturopath Helen Padarin.

Thousands of copies of the $30 book, which would have been distributed to booksellers across the country, will now be pulped instead.

Last week, the Commonwealth Department of Health said it was investigating the book over concerns about “the inadequate nutritional value of some of the recipes, in particular, the infant formula”.

The recipe involves a “DIY” homemade baby milk formula containing liver and a bone broth that some experts claim is potentially dangerous to small children due to potentially high levels of vitamin A.

The book also contains a recipe for pate recipe for children aged 6 to 12 months, using beef or chicken livers, with Carr describing pate as “a superfood for babies”.

Paleo diets are based on a theory that the human digestive system is best adapted for foods that can be killed or foraged, and that processed foods from the industrial era are damaging to overall health.

Bubba Yum Yum is described as “a treasure trove of nutritional information and nourishing paleo recipes that are guaranteed to put you and your little one on the path to optimum health”.

Evans, Carr and Padarin appeared before hundreds of fans in Melbourne on Saturday as part of the “Paleo Way Tour”, originally designed to coincide with the release of the book, which Evans said on his Facebook page will be released in the next week or two.

In a tough week for publishers and health claims made in cookbooks, Penguin Books announced it was withdrawing Melbourne wellness advocate Belle Gibson’s cookbook, The Whole Pantry, from shelves amid doubts about her claims of surviving cancer without conventional medical treatment.

The publisher released a statement saying:

Despite our best endeavours, we have not received sufficient explanation from Ms Gibson, author of The Whole Pantry recipe book, in response to recent allegations. As such, we have been left with no other option but to stop supplying the book in Australia. We remain hopeful that we will receive the formal assurances we have requested in the coming days.

