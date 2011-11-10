Need Your Street Plowed Or A Pothole Filled? File A Ticket On PublicStuff, A Community Help Line In The Cloud

Cities spend a lot of time and resources developing help lines and community management systems. If you live in New York, you’ve undoubtedly seen its multi-million-dollar 311 system for connecting the public with government services.



PublicStuff, a New York-Based startup founded by Lily Liu, is a much cheaper solution. It is a platform for submitting requests in your city in the cloud; it utilizes social-media so tickets can be filed and tracked in real-time.

For example, if you see something that needs to be fixed on your street, in your apartment building or on a campus, file a ticket on PublicStuff. Complete the form, hit submit, then check your email for the request confirmation. PublicStuff guarantees the request will be seen by the right people and get completed. Requests can be filed online or on your mobile device.

Today, PublicStuff is announcing that it has received funding from Lerer Ventures, First Round Capital and High Peaks Venture Partners.

Here’s what PublicStuff looks like. You can see which requests are being worked on right now:

