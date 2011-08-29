Publicize vs. sharing vs. Dynamic Share Buttons on WordPress sites

Social integration is a critical part of any blog’s Internet marketing strategy. Social sharing combined with SEO enhanced, targeted and relevant content can help drive huge volumes of traffic through your blog.



It also has a tremendously positive effect on your PageRank and position in organic search, helping you to place high up in the SERPs (Search Engine Results Pages). this is because social sharing drastically increases your reach and therefore the likelihood of people quoting your content or back-linking. Quality back-links are a key component in the PageRank calculations.

Being one of the world’s most popular and widely used CMS platforms, you can quite rightly expect WordPress to provide social media and sharing integration. To see what comes with hosted WordPress blogs out-the-box, click on Sharing under Settings in your dashboard. This brings up the Sharing settings Page that is divided into Publicize and Share Button sections.

Publicize

The publicize section allows for integration with five major social services:

Facebook

Twitter

Yahoo! Updates

Messenger Connect

LinkedIn

By clicking on the Connect to … link for one or more of these services, you allow content from your blog to be automatically posted to your accounts on those services. In particular this is really useful for keeping your twitter followers up to speed with your latest blog posts.

However, this is not the same as making your content easily shareable on these platforms. In other words, integrating your site with Facebook and Twitter, for example, doesn’t place a social sharing button on any blog posts. In order to help readers spread your content, you need to implement social sharing buttons.

Share Button

Currently, WordPress hosted sites provide around 11 share buttons, including email and print. Most importantly, Google +1, Twitter and Facebook buttons are all easy to add to your blog posts by dragging the desired share buttons into the Enabled Services section.

Not only that but you can add a share button for any social media site by clicking on the Add a new service link. This requires that you know what query string parameters to use for that service. More often than not, a URL like:

http://www.social-sharing-service.com?title=%post_title%&url=%post_url%will work just fine. Simply swop in the correct domain for the service in place of social-sharing-service and you should be good to go. Any problems, search the help on that social media site for information on how to structure the HTTP GET request.

Dynamic Social Sharing (for WordPress.org sites)

If you look at any page on Site prebuilder, you will see a social sharing tab that contains dynamic:

Google +1

in Share

Tweet

Facebook Like

social sharing buttons. Scroll up and down any page and you’ll see that the share bar floats up and down with the browser page so that it is always conveniently placed to allow anyone to share that content.

Creating a prominent and dynamic sharing tab like this is super easy:

visit each of the services and get the code for their sharing buttons Add the buttons code to an HTML list Use CSS to format the container div

You can copy and paste this HTML and JavaScript code directly into your webpages to implement the same share tab you see on Site prebuilder:

<div id=”siteprebuilder-sharing-block”>

<ul style=”list-style-type: none;”>

<li style=”margin: 5px 0 0 0;”>

<g:plusone size=”tall”></g:plusone>

<script type=”text/javascript”>

(function() {

var po = document.createElement(‘script’); po.type = ‘text/javascript’; po.async = true;

po.src = ‘https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js’;

var s = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(po, s);

})();

</script></li>

<li style=”margin: 5px 0 0 0;”><script src=”http://platform.linkedin.com/in.js” type=”text/javascript”></script>

<script type=”IN/Share” data-counter=”top”></script></li>

<li style=”margin: 5px 0 0 0;”><a href=”http://twitter.com/share” class=”twitter-share-button” data-count=”vertical” data-via=”siteprebuilder“>Tweet</a><script type=”text/javascript” src=”http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js”></script></li>

<li style=”margin: 5px 0 0 0;”><iframe src=”http://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?app_id=236421413067430&href&send=false&layout=box_count&width=450&show_faces=false&action=like&colorscheme=light&font&height=90″ scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ style=”border:none; overflow:hidden; width:50px; height:90px;” allowTransparency=”true”></iframe></li>

</ul>

</div>Using this CSS ID declaration to ensure the tab stays fixed to one side of the page:

#siteprebuilder-sharing-block{

background: none repeat scroll 0 0 #D4E5EC;

border: 7px solid #F7FBFF;

display: block;

height: 270px;

left: -10px;

line-height: 0;

padding: 5px;

position: fixed;

top: 20%;

width: 65px;

}You can swop out the bolded part of the HTML code to whatever your twitter handle is. Other than that, everything should work pretty well. You can always fiddle around with the CSS to get your share tab looking just like you want it too.

Oh, and if you found this useful, be sure to share it along with all your friends using the dynamic sharing buttons provided in the share tab on the left of this page. If you need help and support implementing this, be sure to ask us in the Online Internet Learning Program.

