Marion Cotillard's Publicist Caught On Tape Being Rude To Reporter

YouTube.com ‘Either way, I’m saying no,’ publicist Bryna Rifkin told a reporter looking to interview Marion Cotillard.

ID PR publicist Bryna Rifkin reps famous starlets such as Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Christina Ricci, Rebecca Hall, Michelle Rodriguez, among many others.

But while accompanying her Oscar-winning client Marion Cotillard down a red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival last month, Rifkin could have used some media tips herself.

The longtime publicist is caught on tape being rude to a reporter trying to interview Cotillard.

The video was published on a YouTube page by Catherine Beauchamp, the French-Canadian reporter who felt the wrath of Rifkin on the red carpet. The video has since been removed.

Clearly stressed and pressed for time, Rifkin declines Beauchamp an interview with Cotillard, saying, “I have to take her in after this, the movie starts.”

“She told us we could have one question,” Beauchamp responds.

“Nobody, nobody told you that,” Rifkin tells her, adding, “Either way, I’m saying no.”

“You’re not nice,” Beauchamp mutters, after Rifkin gives her a cringe-worthy smirk.

