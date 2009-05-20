Publicis, T-Mobile Bring Catherine Zeta-Jones Back

Nicholas Carlson
f?id=4a13ea3614b9b9320013bde8

  • Yahoo comes up with meaningless new slogan [BoomTown]
  • VC firm Greylock leaves Boston for Silicon Valley [PaidContent]
  • German threatens Google over Street View [NYT]
  • T-Mobile brings Catherine Zeta Jones back [WSJ]
  • Facebook passes 225 million users [AllFacebook]
  • Google updates Google Sites, which still exists [Google]
  • Wolfram Alpha is already serving ads [SEL]
  • At upfronts, Jimmy Kimmel tells potential ABC advertisers: “The important thing to remember is: who cares, it’s not your money.” [Gawker]
  • A Facebook IPO remains “a few years out” says, Zuckerberg [Reuters]
  • Newspaper editors care more about awards than readers [CJR]

