Publicis, T-Mobile Bring Catherine Zeta-Jones Back

- Yahoo comes up with meaningless new slogan [BoomTown]
- VC firm Greylock leaves Boston for Silicon Valley [PaidContent]
- German threatens Google over Street View [NYT]
- T-Mobile brings Catherine Zeta Jones back [WSJ]
- Facebook passes 225 million users [AllFacebook]
- Google updates Google Sites, which still exists [Google]
- Wolfram Alpha is already serving ads [SEL]
- At upfronts, Jimmy Kimmel tells potential ABC advertisers: “The important thing to remember is: who cares, it’s not your money.” [Gawker]
- A Facebook IPO remains “a few years out” says, Zuckerberg [Reuters]
- Newspaper editors care more about awards than readers [CJR]
