Publicis Buys Digital Ad Company Rosetta For $575 Million Cash

Publicis Groupe CEO Maurice Levy

Publicis Groupe, one of the “big five” ad agency conglomerates, which is based in Paris, is acquiring New Jersey-based Rosetta Marketing Group for $575 million in cash, plus an earnout for the top executives of the company.Rosetta is specialised in online and digital marketing, with projected revenues of $250 million this year and 23% growth rate.



The acquisition will bring Publicis’ share of digital revenues to 30%; the company has a goal of reaching 35% by 2013.

(Via FrenchWeb)

