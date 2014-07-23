Publicis CEO Blames Failed Omnicom Merger For Low Earnings [THE BRIEF]

Publicis reported low numbers in its second quarter earnings report on Tuesday, and chief executive Maurice Levy alluded to the possibility of the company missing its goal for the year as well. The Wall Street Journal says he hinted at the failed Publicis and Omnicom merger, but Omnicom reported no such problems.

Amazon will test an new, easy-to-use ad buying service, with Publicis Groupe’s Vivaki as the first agency to try the method, Ad Age reports. The new tool will allow media agencies to purchase ad space for themselves rather than going through a salesperson.

LinkedIn acquired Bizo, a B2B marketing company, on Tuesday for roughly $US175 million according to Tech Cruch.

A new study from Adknowledge shows brands aren’t moving money from TV to online video quickly enough, according to Adweek.

TV upfront ad revenue for broadcast and cable is projected to drop 6% this year, with cable dropping for the first time since 2009, according to Media Dynamics.

Pinterest hired David Rubin as its new head of brand marketing. Rubin comes from Unilever where he was in charge of marketing hair care brands like Axe.

A Captain Morgan ad was banned from Facebook for implying that drinking cures boredom.

Marketers from Unilever, Barclays, and Marks & Spencer discuss and debate the future of real-time marketing for The Drum Live.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.