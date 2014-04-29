The Big Publicis-Omnicom Merger Could Be On The Rocks [THE BRIEF]

Reuters/Shannon Stapleton Omnicom CEO John Wren, left, and Publicis CEO Maurice Lévy.

It seems there’s trouble in paradise as Publicis and Omnicom appear to be squabbling over power in advance of their merger, which would create the world’s largest advertising services holding company. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the two companies have not figured out which will legally acquire the other. The report also says they are battling over who will fill certain high-level positions, most notably that of finance chief. Omnicom is backing its chief financial officer, Randall Weisenburger, while Publicis is pulling for its own CFO, Jean-Michel Etienne. In addition, the two companies are still working to establish U.K. tax residency, and Omnicom CEO John Wren says there’s no “Plan B” if they fail to do so.

BuzzFeed told advertisers at its NewFronts presentation that its video business could one day be a bigger source of revenue than BuzzFeed.com.

TBWA\Chiat\Day LA tapped Stephen Butler, previously an executive creative director with the firm, to be its chief creative officer. The CCO role had been open since John Norman left to join Translation in March.

Burger King tapped WPP-owned David to be its lead global agency. The fast-food chain will continue to work with U.S. agencies Pitch, Code & Theory, and Horizon Media on its U.S. advertising.

FiveThirtyEight’s Walt Hickey did a fun data analysis of the clients that have appeared on Mad Men.

Under Armour is planning to increase advertising spending by more than one-third in 2014, up to $US330 million.

GMR hired Andy Hayman to be its vice president of content, programming, and production. Hayman previously spent nearly six years at Mindshare Entertainment.

Taco Bell made a detailed explainer to help consumers understand the ingredients that are in its food.

Samsung says its going to keep its advertising budget in check.

