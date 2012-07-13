Publicis New York And Kaplan Thaler Group Merge

Photo: LexinatrixviaFlickr

Publicis New York is merging with Kaplan Thaler group effective immediately—becoming Publicis Worldwide’s flagship New York agency.The new shop will be called Publicis Kaplan Thaler, and consist of more than 650 employees.



“The merger is about dividing growth and brings together two powerful teams with complementary and supplementary skill sets,” said Robin Koval, CEO of Kaplan Thaler Group. “Publicis New York gains a talented and visionary team to create a new world agency with deep bench strength. Kaplan Thaler adds an instant worldwide footprint and broader capabilities, coupled with world-class digital expertise.”

Publicis will also be gaining Wendy’s and Aflac from Kaplan Thaler. The agency also grew overall from generating $55 million to $60.5 million in revenues last year.

Although the two agencies already shared clients including Procter & Gamble and Merck, Ad Age noted that there are potential conflicts: Namely, Kaplan Thaler does work for U.S. Bank, and Citigroup is Publicis’ client.

Susan Gianinno, Publicis Worldwide’s chairman-CEO of U.S. operations, told Ad Age that the agencies have already discussed “a way to structure the business so we can avoid any possibility for conflict.”

“This merger is about driving growth and brings together two powerful teams, with complementary and supplementary skill sets. Publicis New York gains a talented and visionary team to create a new world agency with deep bench strength. Kaplan Thaleradds an instant worldwide footprint and broader capabilities, coupled with world-class digital expertise. Clients will have the opportunity to blend the best of both,”Source: PR Newswire (http://s.tt/1hGx8)

