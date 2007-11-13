Publicis Lauches "Insight Factory" One-Stop Ad Shop

Sounds wonderful. We imagine it will be less compelling in practice.
Publicis Groupe is to launch a “one-stop” collaborative advertising model to offer media, digital and creative services across its Leo Burnett network.
The so-called “open architecture model”, to be officially known as the Insight Factory, will pool services from ad agency network Leo Burnett, media operation Starcom MediaVest and digital operation Digitas…
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.