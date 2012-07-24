Publicis Just Had Its Worst Quarter Since The Recession In 2009

Organic revenue growth at Publicis Groupe hit its lowest ebb—just 1.6% to €1.6 billion in Q2 2012—since Q4 of 2009, when growth was -5.4%, during the depths of the recession.



In fact, the European section of Publicis was in recession last quarter. Organic growth there was -1.7%. Growth in the U.S. was only 1.8%. Publicis blamed the loss on “the European market weakness, the discontinuation of the [General Motors] media contract in the second quarter, the downturn in the healthcare cycle.”

The results look especially bad next to Omnicom’s Q2, which saw 5.1% organic growth. Omnicom also saw a -1.5% decline in organic growth in Europe, but that was offset by more robust 5.4% growth in the U.S.

Here are Publicis’ numbers. We haven’t seen growth this bad since the financial crisis:

Photo: Publicis Groupe

The results are unrelated—but an unfortunate coincidence—to CEO Maurice Levy’s impending retirement, which will begin in September.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.