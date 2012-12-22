Publicis Groupe Just Bought Rokkan [THE BRIEF]

Photo: Flickr / zoomar

Good morning, Ad Land. Here’s what you need to know today:Publicis Groupe just bought the 70-person digital agency Rokkan Media. Notable Rokkan clients include Stoli, Caesars, and Jet Blue.



Best Buy lost a major digital exec. After less than a year after Best Buy poached him from Starbucks, Stephen Gillett is now moving on to be the COO at Symantec Corp. When Barry Judge left Best Buy in May, Gillett had taken on some of his roles as CMO.

Barkley stole away Dairy Queen’s creative services from WPP’s Grey.

MediaVest appointed Jonathan Bokor to be its SVP and director of advanced media. He previously worked at Walt Disney Internet Group.

TubeMogul, a tech service that helps marketers and brands buy video ads across inventory sources, raised $20 million in Series C funding. Northgate Capital led the funding round.

