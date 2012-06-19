Publicis Is First Western Agency Network To Enter Palestinian Market—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: AP

Publicis Groupe, the Paris-based holding company, has acquired a 20 per cent stake in Ramallah-based Zoom Advertising, which Publicis claimed made it the first Western communications group to enter the Palestinian market. Publicis Groupe also maintains the possibility of increasing its participation in the future. The company also acquired 220-employee Israeli ad agency BBR Group. Maurice Lévy, CEO of Publicis, released this statement: “The impact of this operation … comes immediately after our announcement of the acquisition of BBR in Israel; symbolically, this speaks to every man’s dream of seeing peace in the Middle East and between the Palestinian and Israeli peoples. Moreover, it is also a call to French and international companies to set up in the region and to contribute to creating the economic development without which there can be no durable peace.”The American Lung Association is trying to attract a younger set of donors with a new ad campaign and app. Its ironic PSA stars a hipster with oversized glasses (Alvin Grimes) who talks about how much he loves to collect jars of air. “I mean, yeah, you can say it’s an unusual hobby.” The campaign was created by Red Deluxe of Memphis, directed by Wes Edwards, and produced by Ruckus Film.



Facebook has put together a Creative Council, made up of big and small agencies’ creative executives, that will serve as a sounding board for agency needs and Facebook product ideas. Facebook has also rolled out Facebook Studio Edge, meant to keep advertisers informed of Facebook’s newest products and best practices.

Paul Matheson, BBDO NY’s director of behavioural planning, is leaving the agency after 18 months to move back to Asia—he had been planning director for Ogilvy in the Asia-Pacific region for six years before moving to BBDO. Boss David Lubars sent the office a nice note about Matheson’s departure, calling him “a good man and a good soul.”

Adam Tucker is joining Ogilvy NY as its president after a six year stint at AMV BBDO in London.

Cannes News: Crispin Porter + Bogusky has earned its second Grand Prix in Cannes 2012, a Direct Lions Grand Prix, for its work on American Express’ Small Business Saturday campaign. Digitas NY co-created the campaign. … JWT won a PR Grand Prix for Banco Popular, Puerto Rico.

Helayne Spivak, CCO at Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness in New York, is taking on the role of managing director of VCU Brandcenter.

