Publicis: Downturn Will Help Online Advertising

Publicis unit Zenith Optimedia joined much of its agency brethren and lowered its estimates for advertising growth in the U.S. to 3.7% from 4.1%, citing the credit crunch and lower consumer confidence.



SAI readers will be familiar with Zenith’s silver lining argument: An overall slowdown in ads will actually benefit online advertising. The company raised its estimate for U.S. online ad growth in the U.S. to 23.4%, up from the 19% estimate it made in December. Total online spending in 2008 is predicted to be $47.5 billion.

