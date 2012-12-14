Publicis CEO's End-Of-Year Message Is A YouTube Masterpiece

For the past couple of years, Publicis Groupe CEO Maurice Levy has sent a video message to his troops, thanking them and their clients for their work. And each video contains some sort of joke, riffing on the idea that a New Year message from the boss isn’t the most compelling video anyone ever had. In January 2010, his message consisted of his inner monologue as he struggled to write the script.



In December 2011, his words were lip-synced by his staffers, even the ones with piercings and skateboards.

This year, Publicis has outdone itself with a terrifically clever YouTube video that deconstructs the form itself. We won’t spoil it for you, but we do suggest that you try to fast-forward the video, pause it, or enlarge it to the full-screen view.

See the full thing here.

Photo: Publicis groupe / YouTube

