Publicis Buys Biggest Digital Ad Agency In China

Hot on the heels of its Digitas acquisition, Paris-based Publicis Groupe continues to expand its digital portfolio. Next up: Communication Central Group, the largest independent interactive marketing agency in China, which will hereafter be known as Digitas Greater China.



Publicis’ digital group now apparently ranks third among the world’s largest holding companies, with 897 people worldwide. Buying 200-person CCG should help close the gap with No. 2 WPP Group’s (1,224 employees) and Aegis Group’s No. 1 (1,400). Omnicom ranks fourth with 590. Joe Mandese, MediaPost

