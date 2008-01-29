Ad Buyer: 'We Can't Keep Our Money In TV'

Media buyers told the NY Times last week that they were sticking with TV despite the strike and ratings declines. The standard rationale: There really aren’t good alternatives to the tube for mass marketers.

Well, the Times didn’t talk to MediaVest. The Publicis-owned media agency told Adage it is in talks with two cinema advertising networks to move $100 million out of TV and onto movie screens. “The bottom line is that the ratings erosion hasn’t stopped,” MediaVest president Donna Speciale said. “We are really looking to take a proactive approach and say, ‘You know what? We can’t keep our money in TV.”

The two movie screen ad networks are National CineMedia, which reaches 14,000 screens and Screenvision, which reaches 15,500. While $100 million is a rounding error on the $9.2 billion committed to broadcast TV in last year’s upfront, it’s a major infusion into movie screen advertising, a $455.6 million business in 2006.

