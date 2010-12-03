Here's The Key Thing To Watch In This Morning's Huge Jobs Report

Photo: wikimedia commons

The big show today obviously comes on at 8:30 AM ET, when the labour Department releases the November jobs report.Generally economic data has been improving — not to mention the stock market — and so expectations are pretty high.



All told, analysts are expecting something around 150-170K new jobs, with about 140K private sector jobs.

But the key thing to watch is actually the public sector, since ongoing weakness at the state and local level remains a huge point of concern. Remember, part of what made the October report so good was that there was 0 public sector job cutting.

If that can continue or reverse, that’s a genuinely positive sign.

