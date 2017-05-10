Public transport in Sydney getting more expensive from July, but there is good news

Source: Transport NSW

The NSW government has overruled the independent body setting price rises on public transport to cap an fare increase in July at CPI.

Transport minister Andrew Constance rejected the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal’s (IPART) average annual increase of 4.2%, limiting the rise to 2.4%, in line with inflation, from July 3.

Here are the minister’s examples of some fare increases:

As well as individual trip increases, the daily and weekly caps will also rise – for an adult from $15 to $15.40 on a weekday and from $60 to $61.60 for the week.

Constance said the impact on an average customer is roughly 50 cents a week.

“We’ve always put commuters first. We’ve had a fare freeze in place since last year and now customers can be guaranteed increases will mirror inflation while ensuring we can continue to provide more services,” he said.

Gold Opal card holders still have unlimited all day travel for $2.50, and the $2 “transfer discount” for adult users who change transport modes on a trip also continues.

