12 Public Speaking Habits To Avoid At All Costs

Even more vital to persuasion than Logos, says Aristotle, is Pathos, which includes the right-brain activities of emotions, images, stories, examples, empathy, humour, imagination, colour, sounds, touch, and rapport, Price says. 'Tomes of studies show human beings typically make decisions based on emotions first (Pathos); then, we look for the facts and figures to justify it (Logos). Audience members do the same. With your words, actions, and visuals, seek first to inspire an emotion in them (joy, surprise, hope, excitement, love, empathy, vulnerability, sadness, fear, envy, guilt). Then, deliver the analysis to justify the emotion.'

An engaging, memorable, and persuasive presentation is balanced with both information and inspiration. 'It speaks to the head and the heart, leveraging both facts and feelings,' she says.