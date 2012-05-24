PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT TO ALL BANKERS AND POLITICIANS: Watch Out For These Two Reporters

When we left the famed ‘Power Breakfast’ at the Loews Regency Hotel this morning, we bumped into these two Huffington Post journalists sitting on a ledge outside.



The duo, Hunter Stuart and Adam Goldberg, told us they wait outside the breakfast hotspot—which is frequented by bankers and politicians—every Wednesday hoping they’ll spot a power player to interview for a new video series the online publication is working on.

The two have already had some success with their tactic—they’ve landed interviews with Newsweek editor Tina Brown (right after the magazine published the Obama First Gay President cover) and civil rights activist Cornel West.

You can watch more of their HuffPost Power Breakfast videos here >

Stuart and Goldberg had a little less luck this morning, however—the two saw former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. John Bolton, but he refused them an interview.

DON’T MISS: We Experienced New York’s Most Famous Power Breakfast >

Hunter Stuart (left) and Adam Goldberg (right)

Photo: Lisa Du, Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.