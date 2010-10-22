Public Sector Union Spending $87 Million To Re-Elect Democrats And Keep Government Huge

The big spender this campaign season: The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME).



According to WSJ, the union is spending $87.5 million this election season to re-elect Democrats, and of course their goal there is to keep the government enormous, which means more jobs for AFSCME workers.

Of course, with spending cuts coming on the state level, and possibly coming at the Federal level, the stakes are huge.

Hilariously, the NYT runs a front-page story today about the Chamber of Commerce’s efforts on behalf of big business this season, so both papers are really caricatures of themselves.

