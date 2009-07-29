Public Sector Leeches Are Killing City Budgets

Boy, and we thought the huge retirement dollars going to public sector workers in California was crazy. But fat, guaranteed retirement checks are just the tip of the iceberg, really, when it comes to sucking money from the taxpayers.



Bob Norman at the Broward Palm Beach New Times points out how public sector workers can work for the city and collect a retirement check simultaneously:

Recently I did a post about BSO Lt. Col. Ricky Frey making nearly $320,000 off of a popular state retirement scam for government officials that basically allows triple dipping and opulent take-home pay at the expense of taxpayers. All government officials have to do is pretend to retire, start collecting what amounts to a double pension, and then get rehired by the public body.

It’s a brilliant, if obscene, practice, and I don’t think any public agency has the Broward County School Board beat when it comes to cashing in on it. I received a document from a source that lists all the board employees who have retired from the school district, began collecting both a hefty pension and hefty Deferred Retirement Option Program (DROP) stipends, and then come back as contracted employees to make as much as they were making in the first place or more.

And when they were rehired, they were basically given big fat salaries commensurate to what they were getting when they retired. One name on the list is Carolyn Eggelletion, the wife of Broward County Commissioner Josephus Eggelletion. She was making $109,865 when she “retired.” Then she came back to the same job — principal of Winston Park Elementary — and today she’s pulling in a pension, her DROP stipend (which is usually close to the pension pay), and $114,637 in current salary.

Our guess is that crap like this goes on all over the country. It’s particularly maddening, as Norman points out, because that particular school district recently had big teacher layoffs — no doubt a play to get stimulus money directed to them.

Everytime we read a story like this we’re reminded that there are selfish bloodsuckers in everywhere you look — they don’t all just go to Wall Street. Wall Street’s just where they have the most money to play with.

