Here's The Fundamental Reason Today's Jobs Report Was Way Better Than Expected

Public sector job losses… They weren’t there this month.



In past months they’ve been crushing, sharply counteracting modest private sector job creation.

And you could have predicted that we’d have seen improvement based on this chart from Deutsche Bank:

State tax collections have been rebounding, and state tax collection growth is a leading indicator (obviously) of state employment levels

So watch this number, because one of the key question now is how local governments will hold up sans support form the Federal Government

