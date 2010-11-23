Politician's 19-Year-Old Son And His Three Friends Were The Brains Behind A $19 Million Bank Fraud

The 19-year-old son of a British politician sold stolen credit card details on the internet, filched from 65,000 bank accounts, and made $19 million off the scam, the Daily Mail reports.



Nick Webber, whose father is former Guernsey deputy Tony Webber (incidentally, he was also in trouble with the law), and three othes ran a website called GhostMarket.net, where he sold American account details for ~$3; EU account details for ~$5; and UK account details for ~$6.

According to police, Webber’s laptop had information taken from 100,000 credit cards.

He and his friends were regular web-swindlers. They also offered other sketchy services on the site, like instructions on how to hack into bank accounts, use stolen cards on eBay, make crystal meth and develop computer viruses.

All of which he presumably learned outside of the prestigious private school he attended in the UK, St John’s College.*

This is what the judge said to Webber and his accomplices, who are all 22 or younger, from the Daily Mail:

You are all very young and very intelligent people, and it’s a tragedy to see you in the dock. You used your enormous skills and education in what looks like an enormous conspiracy to defraud and steal people credit cards and bank accounts and all that sort of thing, and you are so young.

You haven’t stretched it out and you haven’t tried to fool a jury. You’ve been honest at this stage. Of course, these are such serious matters that there may well be substantial periods of imprisonment…

For the full story, go to the Daily Mail >

*Though in the linked article, it says Webber attended a public school, in Britain, a public school is a private institution, whereas a government-maintained school fits the mould of what Americans typically call a public school. Eton, for example, is a public school in the UK.

