Americans overwhelmingly like Obamacare more than Trumpcare

A new poll shows Americans aren’t big fans of the new GOP healthcare bill and even like the old system better.

According to a poll from Public Policy Polling released Tuesday, 53% of those surveyed said they prefer the current Affordable Care Act over the Republicans’ American Health Care Act. Just 27% said they prefer the AHCA over the ACA.

In terms of simple approval, only 25% of those in the poll supported the AHCA while 52% opposed it.

This comes as numerous other polls have shown the new GOP bill, also called Trumpcare, is incredibly unpopular. Polls taken over the past two weeks showed approval ranging from a high of 38% to a low of just 21%. Disapproval has been anywhere from 44% to a solid majority of 56%.

At the same time, recent polls have shown that the ACA, better known as Obamacare, has hit its highest popularity ever. In the PPP poll, 44% of those surveyed said they support Obamacare, while 37% opposed it.

64% of people told PPP that lawmakers should “keep what works in the Affordable Care Act and fix what doesn’t,” while 29% said Congress should “repeal the Affordable Care Act and start over with a new healthcare law.”

In terms of political implications, lawmakers that voted for the AHCA in the House faced angry town halls during a week-long recess last week and the PPP poll showed their support for the bill may be a drag on their electoral chances.

47% of those surveyed told PPP that they would be less likely to vote for a representative that supported the AHCA, while only 27% of Americans said they would be more likely to vote for an AHCA supporter.

