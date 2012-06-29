US Public Pensions Had A Huge First Quarter

Public pensions rode the winter-spring stock market rally to $1.78 billion in gains, the greatest uptick in at least five years, according to a Census release. This is a 5.6 per cent quarter-over-quarter gain to $2.76 trillion.



The cumulative value of U.S. pension fund stock holdings increased $145 billion on the back of the S&P’s +12 per cent rally and DJIA +8 per cent gain in Q1. Total corporate stock holdings as a share of the portfolio increased 3.6 points to 35.1 per cent, the greatest percentage since Q3 2007.

Here’s the total breakdown.

Photo: Census

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.