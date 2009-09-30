Public Option Dies

The Senate Finance committe appears to have just killed the public option, per C-SPAN. It doesn’t sound like it’s 100% dead though. Rockefeller’s amendment failed, but Schumer has one he’s introducing as well. But we don’t see why the vote will be much different.



Update: Schumer’s amendment failed too.

That may leave the Baucus Plan as the only remaining strategy.

See the details here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.