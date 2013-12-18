Public Opinion On Obamacare Has Been Amazingly Steady

Greg Sargent had a great post yesterday on how public opinion on Obamacare has changed very little over the years.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll yesterday morning saw support for the law bounce back after falling to record lows in November. If you go through the Post’s historical poll numbers for Obamacare, you can see how steady public opinion has been.

Here’s a look at the figures in graph form:

This is only one of 19 polls over the course of four years though. Aggregating polls from a number of different sources would be even more accurate. But if the Post polls are any clue, public opinion on Obamacare is deeply entrenched.

