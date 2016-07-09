Public Enemy member named in Dallas Police shooter statement: 'I do not advocate killing cops'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Rapper Professor Griff of Public Enemy performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 6, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Dallas Police Department, in its ongoing investigation into the police ambush that left five officers dead on Thursday, has been sharing information on its findings via its blog, The DPD Beat.

In an update posted Friday afternoon, the blog announced information that it says investigators found about the lone shooter, Micah Xavier Johnson, a US Army veteran who died during a standoff with police.

Pointing to a Facebook account that apparently belonged to Johnson, DPD Beat noted that the Facebook page included information about “Richard GRIFFIN aka Professor Griff.” Griffin is a rapper best-known for his work with the Grammy-nominated music group, Public Enemy.

“GRIFFIN embraces a radical form of Afrocentrism,” The DPD post read, “and GRIFFIN wrote a book A Warriors Tapestry.”

DPD’s characterization of Griffin appears to have been directly lifted from his Wikipedia page, though the entry does not make clear what is meant by the phrase “a radical form of Afrocentrism.” Griffin’s Wikipedia page was last edited on July 4.

Apparently taking issue with the department’s framing of him, Griffin tweeted, “I do not advocate killing cops.”

Griffin also tweeted a picture that originated from the Daily Mail, in which he is pictured locking hands with Johnson. In response, Griffin tweeted, “The police and FBI have been watching me and tapping my phone they know who I talk too, I DO NOT KNOW THE SHOOTER.”

Texas state officials announced Friday that the shooter, who was described as reclusive, acted alone.

The Dallas Police Department was not immediately available to comment.

