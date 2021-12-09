Trading app Public adds 4 more cryptocurrencies including metaverse token Decentraland

Decentraland, one of the most popular metaverses. Decentraland press kit

Trading app Public added four more digital assets to its crypto trading platform, the company said.

Metaverse token decentraland, which has rallied about 150% this year, was one of them.

Public now has 25 cryptocurrencies available to buy and sell on its platform.

Trading app Public just added four more tokens to its crypto exchange, including metaverse favorite Decentraland.

Public, the social stock trading app that launched in 2019, added cryptocurrencies Decentraland, Cosmos, Fantom, and The Graph to its platform — bringing the total number of tokens users can buy and sell to 25, the company said in an email to Insider.

In reference to how it determines which crypto tokens to add to its platform, Public said:

“When offering new crypto assets, we work in close collaboration with our partner Apex Crypto, and we also have a variety of attributes we consider, including market cap, trading volume, ensuring a diverse set of offerings, and providing a balance between offering well-known, popular assets and meeting the market moment”

The Decentraland token has surged about 150% in the past year, with much of those gains coming in the past month since the company formerly known as Facebook rebranded to Meta.

The metaverse is considered the next phase of the internet, a digital world where people can live, work, interact, and play. Decentraland is a version of the metaverse where people can buy and sell virtual items like land using the platform’s native MANA token. One plot of land recently sold for about $US2.5 ($AU3) million, Insider reported at the time.

Public started offering crypto trading in October amid a broad rally in digital assets. At first, the platform allowed trading of just 10 cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ether. Amid the epic rise in dogecoin spinoff shiba inu, the platform began offering the dog-inspired meme coin. In November, Public added 10 more coins, including Solana, Terra, Uniswap, Avalanche, Chainlink, Polygon.

The platform has bolstered its crypto offerings, in contrast to competitor Robinhood, which has held off on adding more digital assets to its roster until further clarity is provided around regulation of the space.