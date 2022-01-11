Public adds Loopring and Curve DAO to its cryptocurrency platform to make a total of 27 tokens available for trading

Public adds loopring and Curve DAO to its cryptocurrency trading platform.

The additions brings the total number of digital tokens available for trading to 27.

Public added crypto trading in October and has since expanded its offerings several times.

Trading app Public added two new tokens to its cryptocurrency trading platform, offering Loopring and Curve DAO for trading to bring the the total number of tokens available on the app to 27.

Loopring, a layer two ethereum-based token, has been rumored among avid GameStop fans as a possible partner for the company’s NFT marketplace. Though the token has dropped in price in the last month, according to Coinbase data, it’s up nearly five-fold over the last 12 months.

Curve DAO is the governance token for the decentralized autonomous organization and is up 39% in the last month, Coinbase data shows.

A representative from Public did not immediately respond for comment on why it chose Loopring and Curve DAO for its platform. On its website, the company said, “Cryptocurrency is extending its influence to many industries including financial services and gaming, and investors see the underlying tokens not only as a way to invest, but also as a means to participate in the new digital ecosystem being built on the blockchain.”

Public, which launched in September 2019, announced its new crypto platform in October last year amid a rally in digital assets. It started by adding classic coins like bitcoin and ethereum for trading and has slowly beefed up its offerings, bringing meme tokens like dogecoin and shiba inu to the platform and then metaverse coins like Decentraland.

Public-competitor Robinhood has shied away from adding more cryptocurrencies to its platform, citing regulatory uncertainty, and currently has just seven total tokens available for trading.