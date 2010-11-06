Paul Tudor Jones Is Selling His Amazing Maryland Estate For $30 Million - PTJ Islands Included!

Paul Tudor Jones, legendary hedge fund manager, is selling his 6,000 acre estate on the Chesapeake Bay for $30 million.



“My family and I have greatly enjoyed the fantastic beauty of the farm,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

We’re assuming the “PTJ” islands come with. Awesome!

UPDATE: And we’re right! Check out this photo from Sotheby’s of all the land that is included. Then see our zoom-in shots of the PTJ islands below. You’ll see that they are included in the property sale.

Click here to read more about the amazing life of Paul Tudor Jones >

Check out the islands below.

The first image is PTJ’s Tudor Farms (“A”), the 3,000 acre wildlife preserve he owns on the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

The second is Tudor Farms zoomed in a little more. You can see the Tudor Farms estate (the house), a triangle of islands to the left of the house, and a cluster of small islands in the bottom right of the picture.

Then in the third, a closer shot of that same cluster, you can see the PTJ islands to the right. They’re vertical. The “P” is at the bottom of the picture in the middle, the “T” is above it, and the “J” is to the right above the “J.”

There’s also a bigger “T”-shaped island above them (or to the left, depending on how you’re looking at them). Maybe it’s for Tudor, maybe not.

(By the way, we have no idea what that triangle is. We googled “Tudor Farms triangle,” and a bunch of other word combinations and we got nothing.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.