This iPhone App Might Have Finally Solved The 'Instagram For Video' Problem

Ptch is a new iPhone app that launched last week.



And it’s really growing on us.

Pitch lets you sit in the director’s chair and stitch together your photos, music, and existing videos to create a one-minute video story.

Ptch even gives you access to your photos and videos from Facebook, Google+, Tumblr, Instagram, and Twitter. You can instantly preview your Ptch and save it, or share it.

The best thing about Ptch is how quickly you can put your stories together.

What are you waiting for check Ptch out for yourself.

Price: Free

