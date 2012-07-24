This iPhone App Might Have Finally Solved The 'Instagram For Video' Problem

ptch justin beiber

Ptch is a new iPhone app that launched last week.

And it’s really growing on us.

Pitch lets you sit in the director’s chair and stitch together your photos, music, and existing videos to create a one-minute video story.

Ptch even gives you access to your photos and videos from Facebook, Google+, Tumblr, Instagram, and Twitter. You can instantly preview your Ptch and save it, or share it.

The best thing about Ptch is how quickly you can put your stories together. 

What are you waiting for check Ptch out for yourself.

Price: Free

Here is Ptch. Tap to open.

Sign in with Facebook or create a Ptch account.

We're in. The app walks us through exactly what we can do. The first thing you should do is connect the social network where you have the most pictures and videos.

You can then order the photos however you like. Hopefully in a way that will make sense as a video.

You can add captions, comments, different styles, and even music.

This is a social app so, all the top networks are available.

Here is the feed. You can share videos you like, comment on them, and more.

We decided to explore around and we found Justin Bieber kissing Selena Gomez.

Of course we can see our most recent activity.

Here is our profile. Once we play around with Ptch a bit more we'll trick it out.

Enough of that! Here is how you make your own Ptch. Pull in photos from your phone and other networks.

We also pulled in some photos from our Instagram account.

We can't wait to see how your Ptch's turn out.

Now check this out...

